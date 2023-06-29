The media spokesman for the Makkah Al-Mukarramah Police stated that at (6:45) in the evening on Wednesday corresponding to 10/12/1444 AH, a person in a car stopped near the American Consulate building in Jeddah Governorate and got out of it carrying a firearm in his hand, so the competent security authorities took the initiative to deal With him as required by the situation, and the exchange of fire resulted in his death, according to the Saudi Press Agency, “SPA.”

A Nepalese worker in the consulate’s security guards was injured and died, and security investigations are still underway to ascertain the circumstances of the accident.