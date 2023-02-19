Almost a year after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the war is entering a new phase. Following the failed attack on Kiev last spring and the stunning counter-offensive by the Ukrainians that liberated Kharkiv in the north and Kherson in the south, Russian President Vladimir Putin embarked on a punitive campaign against civilians and energy infrastructure with drones and missiles. Locked on the battlefield, Putin seeks to maximize the number of Ukrainians forced to spend the winter in cold and darkness.

The front line hasn’t moved much in recent months. But the fighting is still fierce (with many casualties), and Russia seems to be preparing for a major offensive. The Russian economy is on the warpath, and the Kremlin’s propaganda machine has gone into overdrive, peddling a mix of doomsday threats and imperial delusions. Russia’s last independent media outlet, Meduza, and its last human rights organization, the Sakharov Center, are forced to shut down. The mood in Moscow is defiant.

Under these circumstances, Ukraine’s allies are right to increase their military assistance, even by providing battle tanks. The goal is for Ukraine to prevail. But we cannot wish for that end without giving Ukraine the means to achieve it. The alternative is a protracted war of attrition, leading to more deaths in the Ukraine, greater insecurity for Europe, and continued suffering around the world.

Ukraine’s partners had pledged to provide advanced air defenses such as the US-made Patriot missile system, more capable howitzers and armored fighting vehicles. But before the recent breakthrough, there was intense debate over whether to supply tanks like the German-made Leopard 2 or the American-made M1 Abrams. I, for one, have long argued that we must provide Ukraine with the means to drive out Russia. The tanks are needed for Ukrainian forces to break the current stalemate of trench warfare and regain the momentum they had last fall when they recaptured Kharkiv and Kherson.

Reaching the “tank deal” took time and intense discussions, including in the European Union’s Foreign Affairs Council. The breakthrough came when Germany agreed to deliver Leopard 2, in coordination with the United States, which will provide some 30 M1 Abrams. Although delivery will take time and require intensive training and maintenance, the result is not limited to the battlefield. We have sent another powerful signal to Russia that Putin was wrong, once again, to doubt our resolve.

Some will argue that more weapons will prolong the war and risk further escalation, and that diplomatic negotiations are the only solution. But while the Europeans will always be open to anyone serious about seeking a just and negotiated end to the war, Russia has made it clear that it intends to persist with its war crimes. All those who have tried to negotiate with Putin have returned empty-handed. Until that changes, we must conclude that the only way to end the war is to give Ukraine the means to drive out the invader.

The task of the EU is to do everything in its power to support Ukraine. And that’s what we’re doing. Together with the governments of the EU member states, we have already mobilized €12 billion ($13.1 billion) in arms and related supplies for Ukraine, of which €3.6 billion comes from the European Peace Fund. If macro-financial and humanitarian aid is also taken into account, our total support is close to 50,000 million euros.

In addition, the EU is the main provider of military training for Ukrainian personnel. Through the EU Military Assistance Mission in Poland and Germany, we are on track to have trained 15,000 soldiers by April, and prepared to double the effort and train another 15,000, including in the use of tanks like the Leopard 2 .

The EU is also working on a tenth package of sanctions, as it has reduced our dependence on Russian energy imports. And make no mistake: the sanctions are working. Russian oil is selling at a $40 discount to Brent, and its daily energy revenues are expected to fall from about €800 million to €500 million after our latest measures take effect.

The war is costing the Kremlin dearly, and these costs will only increase the longer it lasts. Just before the invasion, I visited the Donbas region and saw the front line. For obvious reasons, that trip has stayed with me. On my way back through kyiv, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal acknowledged that “the invasion is coming and we know that you will not come to fight on our side.” But he hastened to ask: “Will you give us the weapons we need to defend ourselves?”

Frankly, I wasn’t sure how to respond, because I didn’t know how strong the European determination would be. Today, the answer comes easily. While he traveled to kyiv for the EU-Ukraine Summit, no one doubts that Europe has lived up to it. We must continue to provide Ukraine with the means to defeat the aggressor, restore its sovereignty and find its place in the EU.

JOSEP BORRELL*

©PROJECT SYNDICATE

* EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.