CDMX.- There is less and less to the popular consultation of Revocation of Mandate of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO), who will be held at the national level from the morning until the afternoon of next Sunday, April 10.

If you plan to go out and find the box assigned to you and vote either for or against the continuation of the founder of Morena You must consider that the National Electoral Institute (INE) determines the validity or invalidity of the vote.

If you do not know what to do and what to avoid so that your participation in the Revocation of Mandate is fully effective, you are in the right place, remember, it is of little use to attend if you make a mistake that annuls your ballot.

How to vote correctly on April 10?

If you want your vote to be valid in the referendum that will define the future of the presidency of Mexico make sure to clearly mark only one of the options that will appear on the ballot electoral.

Example:

a) That the mandate be revoked due to loss of trust, or

b) That he continue in the Presidency of the Republic

Check both boxes or pointing erratically, inaccurately, or confusingly will mean the nullity of your choice. If you leave blank or alter the ballot with texts also it will automatically stop counting for the final result of the revocation of AMLO’s mandate.

“It will count as a NULL VOTE when the citizen marks the ballot in a different way than what is indicated in the previous paragraph, when it is not possible to know the exact meaning of the same and when he or she deposits it blank or alters the text of the ballot with legends. “, published the INE in this regard.

All this information was communicated by the National Electoral Institute in article 65, page 15 of the “2022 Mandate Revocation Operational Manual, in matters of Electoral Organization”.