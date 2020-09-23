Anyone who took the trouble to observe nature during this summer of 2020, has seen a worrying development in most regions of France. Beyond the meadows, where a blade of grass has not sometimes grown since June, we could see, week after week, that some trees did not stop withering, turning yellow and losing their leaves while d others, with a better root system, were still green. We have also seen leaves completely burnt by the sun during heatwave days on certain species. Victims of a butterfly caterpillar for many years, chestnut trees, after losing their leaves in summer, make new flowers in September, especially in Ile-de-France. Elsewhere, in some vineyards, the harvests have shown that the same bunch of grapes could have totally burnt grains on its half facing the sun, while the other half, facing the ground, presented fruits of a beautiful maturity!

What is happening this year in France is also valid for the other countries of the European Union and it is desirable to start from this observation to define the main lines of the new reform of the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP), including the European ministers of Agriculture must debate this fall. From this point of view, the plantation of hedges and trees in agroforestry should be chosen rather than the dense planting of 3 billion trees in new forests as suggested by the “Green Pact for Europe” of the European Commission. Agroforestry consists of planting rows of trees in cultivated fields, or in grazed meadows, with a low density, ie around fifty trunks per hectare. This is the form taken, until the middle of the 20th century, by apple cider orchards in regions such as Brittany and Normandy, where soil cultivation was added to apple production.

Have shade for the comfort of herbivores

In “The agricultural and rural Jura” of August 28, we could read that in an agroforestry meadow the ambient temperature could be 5 ° C lower than that found in the same plot devoid of any tree. There followed this comment concerning the comfort of cows in this county milk-producing region: “Knowing that at 30 ° C a dairy cow loses a kilo of milk per day according to a study carried out at the national veterinary school in Toulouse, this shows the importance of hedges and trees not only for animal welfare, but also for the resilience of farms ”, said Antoine Marin, consulting engineer for Agroof, a cooperative and participatory company specializing in the study and development of systems agro-foresters in France since 2000.

This article also indicated that “the Bourgogne-Franche-Comté region supports plantations of hedges, agroforestry, groves and orchards for up to 70% of investments. The communities of municipalities can also grant aid. But few files are entrusted to them because very often farmers do not dare to embark on such investments because they do not feel they are undertaking such projects on their own ”, we also read in this article.

Memories of a visit to Noihans in the Gers

In Noihans, in the Gers, Jack Delozzo has been doing it for a few years. We visited him in 2013 on his farm with an area of ​​84 hectares, part of which is in cereal crops and another in meadows where Limousin cows graze. This peasant raises calves under the mother. Their meat is sold on the farm, as is that of cull cows. Jack Delozzo had already planted a dozen hectares of timber at the rate of 48 trunks per hectare in rows spaced 22 meters apart, the trees being 8 meters apart in the row. Between the trees of the same row, this peasant also cultivated vegetables and fruits, such as field tomatoes and raspberries. He planned to introduce vines to sell table grapes, but also vine peach in order to diversify the range of farm products offered to customers.

“Agroforestry puts us on a long-term agricultural perspective. For the moment the projects are still timid because almost all the farmers do not know the usefulness of the tree, see it only as an obstacle for the tools. I believe that we do a better job in a smaller space thanks to agroforestry. We store carbon. I like to say that the tree is no longer an intruder but becomes an input. To escape competition with annual plants in the surface layer of the soil, the tree will seek its nutrients from the depths, which helps to make the land more fertile for other crops, ”the farmer confided to us at the time. Seven years later, this analysis is more relevant than ever.

European aid to cover planting costs

But converting one hectare of agricultural area into agroforestry requires an investment of around 700 €. It will bring nothing during the first years if we plant olive trees, walnut trees, hazel trees or chestnut trees. It will even take a century if it is a hardwood like oak which will become lumber. This is why agroforestry should be the subject of an annual planting plan as part of the next CAP reform, a part of the agricultural budget that can be distributed among member countries and dedicated to this purpose. While Europe claims to want to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, each year setting an objective of 4% of agricultural land converted to agroforestry between 2025 and 2050 would be a good way to curb global warming and promote biodiversity on farms.

An agronomist by training, is Julien Denormandie ready to defend such a project in front of the other European ministers of Agriculture and the European Commission? The next few months will tell. In the meantime, the peasant unionists of our country could make this demand more so that their profession, like that of their children, can be better protected from the most harmful consequences of the current global warming.