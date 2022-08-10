Home page politics

In the south of Ukraine, coordinated actions by guerrilla fighters are increasing. For Kyiv, this is an advantage in the war against Russia that should not be underestimated.

Kyiv – While the Russian armed forces’ offensive in eastern Ukraine has slowed down significantly, the country’s south is increasingly becoming the focus of the Ukraine war. There, the Ukrainian troops are striving for a counter-offensive in order to recapture the cities occupied by Russia. The strategically important city of Cherson on the banks of the Dnieper is seen as the first target of the Ukrainian armed forces in the counter-offensive.

With the help of US Himars multiple rocket launchers, the Ukrainian army has also increasingly shelled and destroyed bridges in recent weeks in an attempt to cut off Russian soldiers stationed in the city. Military expert Ed Arnold reckoned with that in an interview mirror most recently with the fact that Cherson could be back in Ukrainian hands by September. According to reports, the Ukrainian army is also receiving support from guerrilla fighters.

Ukraine war: use of guerrilla fighters in the south – “make the life of the Russian occupiers unbearable”

Like the US news agency Associated Press (AP) reports, the main tasks of the Ukrainian guerrilla fighters include blowing up bridges or railroad tracks, assassinating pro-Russian officials or reconnaissance of strategically important positions of Kremlin boss Vladimir Putin’s soldiers. “Our goal is to make the lives of the Russian occupiers unbearable and to take all measures to thwart their plans,” an anonymous coordinator of the guerrilla movement told the news agency.

The Ukrainian soldiers are increasingly supported by guerrilla fighters, especially in the south of the country. (Iconic image) © David Goldman/dpa

However, the fact that the Ukrainian armed forces are increasingly resorting to partisans and guerrilla fighters in their efforts in the war against Russia is nothing new. As early as the end of June, the American “Institute for the Study of War” (ISW) reported on the increased formation of guerrilla forces in southern Ukraine. “This partisan activity in southern Ukraine looks increasingly coordinated and could be a coherent campaign to erode Russian control, at a cost that wears down Russian ability and will, and fuels resistance,” the ISW said. “These effects support future counterattacks to reclaim terrain,” it said.

Ukraine war: Guerrilla fighters help with reconnaissance – artillery “even more powerful”

Reconnaissance could be crucial in supporting Ukrainian military actions. The Ukrainian armed forces have had the Himar multiple rocket launcher in their possession for several weeks. Depending on the ammunition, it can attack targets up to 80 kilometers away. This allows the Ukrainian military to attack tactical targets far behind the front line from a safe distance. Partisan fighters can be used as scouts in this approach, reporting the location of Russian targets to troops.

“We give the Ukrainian military precise coordinates for various targets, and the support of the guerrillas makes the new long-range weapons, especially HIMARS, even more powerful,” the anonymous guerrilla fighter told AP. So you can act almost invisible behind enemy lines.

Ukraine War: Attacks on pro-Russian officials mount – Kherson governor in coma

There have also been several attacks by partisans on pro-Russian officials in recent weeks. According to their own statements, the Russian troops thwarted an attack on the governor of Cherson, Volodymyr Saldo, installed by Moscow in July. The 66-year-old was taken to hospital in early August with symptoms of poisoning and is now in a coma. His condition is considered critical. However, it is unclear whether the possible poisoning is related to an attack.

Two other officials from Saldo’s immediate vicinity have died in recent weeks. Pavel Slobodchikov was shot dead in his car, Dmytry Savluchenko died in a car bomb. Last week, for example, Ukrainian partisans allegedly shot at and injured two collaborators in a car in the Luhansk region occupied by Russian troops. It is about the mayor of the city of Bilovodsk and his deputy, wrote the Ukrainian governor of the region, Serhiy Hajdai.

Explosion in Crimea – were guerrilla fighters involved here too?

Partisans are also said to have been involved in the explosion on the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea on Tuesday. At least that’s what the Ukrainian leadership claims. The adviser to the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Oleksiy Arestovych, spoke unofficially of an attack with a new Ukrainian weapon.

Arestovych also mentioned the possible use of partisans. Also the US newspaper New York Times assumes partisan support in its reporting. Moscow rejected the allegations and pointed out that the ammunition explosion had occurred through negligence. The information cannot be independently verified.

If the guerrilla operations continue to be coordinated in this way, this could offer Kyiv considerable advantages in the war against Russia. “Does that mean Ukraine will win? At least it means that they have a chance,” said Jennifer Cafarella from the ISW at the end of June, assessing the situation with regard to the partisans. (fd with dpa)