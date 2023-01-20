Increasing global trade transactions and reducing logistical bottlenecks depend on one thing: ships. For this reason, the European Union is betting on the new Smart European Shipbuilding (Seus) project as a competitive advantage.

Part of a consortium of eight organizations from five countries, which will work from beginning to end in the construction of shipyards using computational tools. They will be ships built entirely from massive data analysis and artificial intelligence. With the initiative, the idea is to reduce construction time by 20%.

(Note published in the 1308 edition of Dinheiro Magazine)