NThe Biontech share cannot once again bring itself to a little jump for joy. With Christian Lindner and Boris Pistorius, two federal ministers have Corona – and Biontech is presenting a modified vaccine to refresh corona protection in the fall: And what is the share price doing? Minus 4 percent on Monday.

Covid has lost its terror. Health Minister Karl Lauterbach only advises caution. Old people and people with previous illnesses should think about having their vaccination refreshed. The STIKO also considers the basic immunity of most people to be sufficient. In short: there will be no mass vaccinations.