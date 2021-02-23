Felipe Pérez de los Cobos (Mula, 1993), trained at the Polytechnic University of Cartagena (UPCT), works on genetic improvement of the almond tree at the Center for Agrigenomic Research (CRAG) and the Institute for Agrifood Research and Technology (IRTA) of Catalonia . His research is related to the trends followed in the genetic improvement of this crop in the last 50 years, within a group that leads an international project in which researchers from the USA, Australia, France and Israel participate, as well as other Spanish teams. .

-Is this way of researching a crop, looking back, to improve it common?

-In any crop, knowing the origin of the varieties you work with is a very powerful tool. Not only does it allow us to know the kinship relationships that exist between modern varieties, but also to predict what their descendants will be like, know their possible genetic weaknesses and try to anticipate any problem. Even so, these data are not always available. We have been fortunate that the genetic improvement of the almond tree has been very well documented since its inception. For example, some of the varieties we work with are over 100 years old.

-What has the almond tree that has been obtaining so much success in the agricultural sector in recent years?

-There are mainly three factors. The first is the increase in demand. The consumption of almonds is expanding in recent years to new countries, especially in Asia. The second has to do with genetic improvement. Modern varieties outperform traditional varieties in every way: they are more productive, self-fertile, late-flowering … All this greatly facilitates their handling and now makes it possible to plant almond trees where it was impossible before due to the risk of frost. The third factor is the new plantation systems. Super-intensive crops, where the almond trees are planted closely together forming a continuous hedge, allow mechanization of all the cultivation tasks, from pruning to harvesting, increasing the benefits for the farmer.

“We find ourselves in the ‘scientific parkour’: chaining very short contracts jumping from one country to another for years”



-Your work is developed together with researchers from the USA, Australia, France and Israel. Do we have something to envy them in agricultural science?

-All these countries have a greater investment in R + D + i than Spain and that is no different with agricultural science. Even so, thanks to the great work of our scientists, we managed to achieve a very high level with limited resources. For example, CRAG and IRTA are internationally recognized research institutes.

-How can we improve the funding demanded by science?

-I would try to improve the conditions of research contracts. In general, any scholarship comes with a ridiculously low salary. In addition, developing a scientific career implies not having a fixed position at least until the age of 40 and in the vast majority of cases we are forced into ‘scientific parkour’, which consists of chaining very short contracts jumping from one country to another for years. All of this makes our life very stressful and makes it very difficult to reconcile our work and personal life. I think making life a little easier for our scientists would be a good start.

“Now you can plant almond trees where it was impossible before due to the risk of frost”



-And how is it worth being a researcher for a young man like you?

-The truth is that this has an easy answer. Despite the bad conditions and the uncertain future, I love my job. Every day that I go to work I do it with a smile on my face. Science is very vocational and I think this happens to all scientists.

– Do you perceive that companies are now more sensitive to the need for scientific research?

-Definitely. All large companies, regardless of their sector, dedicate part of their budget to research and innovate. In addition, more and more ‘start-ups’ are born whose business model is based on research. In the end, we live in a society based on technology and this is also evident in our business fabric.

-And vice versa, is science now sensitive enough to the needs of companies?

-As well. There are more and more aid for companies that want to start or continue a research project to do so. And the participation of private companies in public research projects is also highly valued. Science is not only limited to responding to the needs of companies, but goes further, responding to the needs of society. A clear example has been the rapid reaction of the scientific world to the coronavirus crisis and the development of a safe vaccine in record time.