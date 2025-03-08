Not all realisms are the same. The minimum that you can ask for a version is that it is realistic. Closer to the truth (4): Realistic Realism By Jesús Zamora.
Exfoliar graphite to obtain graphene is not too industrializable. Other methods would allow large -scale obtaining. One step in this regard: Synthetic 2D Graphene Oxide Nanosheets from Commercial Carbon Fibres
When you have to find a word or a name that you know and it does not come out, it is because your brain has been “hung.” What Happens in the Brain When There’s a Word ‘On The Tip of the Tongue’? By Frédéric Bernard
The large -scale structure of the universe is the most fascinating you can imagine. Now, the people of the DIPC have been able to see a component directly: Direct imaging of a cosmic filament connecting two quasar-host galaxies
Mapping Ignorance It is a collaborative blog written by researchers and active technicians focused on the latest research results in any scientific field. It is an initiative of the Chair of Scientific Culture of the University of the Basque Country and its Campus of International Excellence. If you want to be a collaborator, ask me for more information here.
Chemical. Work in Euskampus Fundazioa with the Chair of Scientific Culture of the UPV/EHU, for which I edit the Scientific culture notebook and Mapping Ignorance. I write things for the Donostia International Physics Center and the Basque Center for Apply Mathematics.
