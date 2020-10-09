Trying to make fun of Gavaskar’s short height, cost dear Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen and Australian sports anchor Neroli Middows were standing alongside Sunil Gavaskar and doing an IPL commentary. Pietersen is a tall player and Gavaskar looked quite small standing with him. In such a situation, a user tried to make fun of Gavaskar’s short stature, which cost him dearly. (File photo)

Sheldon Jackson did not like comment on Gavaskar Such a comment on Sunil Gavaskar did not suit Sheldon Jackson, who played Ranji Trophy for Saurashtra. They gave him a befitting reply. Jackson wrote, ‘Gavaskar may be small in stature but you see what he has done for the country. Even tall people could not achieve what Gavaskar has done. There is a lot of negativity, try to spread a little positivity. ‘

Sunil Gavaskar is included in the great cricketers Sunil Gavaskar is 5 feet 4 inches tall but has several cricket records to his name. He is the first cricketer to score 10,000 runs and 30 centuries in Test cricket. Gavaskar has scored 34 centuries in his Test cricket career and has scored a total of 10122 runs. He has 3092 runs in 108 ODIs, including 27 half-centuries.

