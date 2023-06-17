Water, drought and desertification, three concepts that go together and that are being the subject of headlines, news, debates and interviews in the media with a frequency unknown up to now in Spain. desertification, defined by United Nations as the “land degradation in arid, semi-arid and dry-sub-humid areas resulting from various factors, including climate variations and human activities” is, together with climate change, one of the main environmental challenges we face as a society, since due to its climatic characteristics almost 74% of the surface of Spain is likely to be affected by desertification.

Desertification is a complex phenomenon that is not easy to understand and disseminate, and therefore it is common to find inaccuracies about it and its causes. In order to clarify them, in this forum we briefly discuss some of the misconceptions surrounding desertification and what causes it. We also take the opportunity to present some of the main measures that we should take to minimize its negative effects and, incidentally, also adapt to the new climate scenarios forecast for Spain.

Desertification is not the advance of the desert, nor is the map of aridity equivalent to that of desertification. The term desertification derives from the fact that the environmental conditions after the land degradation process resemble those of a desert; however, the low productivity of natural deserts responds exclusively to the low rainfall and high evapotranspiration present in these ecosystems. Desertification is a phenomenon caused by two fundamental factors: climate change and human action. Climate change and drought are referred to as determinants of desertification. These are factors that promote it, without a doubt, since they make our arid, semi-arid and dry-sub-humid ecosystems more prone to degradation by reducing the amount of water available, drying out the vegetation and reducing its productivity and recovery capacity after disturbances such as overgrazing. and forest fires. However, we are the main desertification agent in Spain due to the misuse we make of key natural resources: soil and water. Due to the meager water balance of arid zones, the regeneration processes of their natural resources are very slow. It can take nature centuries to manufacture an inch of soil or replenish an aquifer with water, but poorly managed cultivation, combined with torrential rain, can liquidate that soil in a matter of hours.

The vegetation, its roots and leaf litter retain the soil and increase its fertility and capacity to infiltrate and retain water. If the vegetation cover disappears, the soil is exposed to the erosive action of water and wind. According to the official statistics of the National Soil Erosion InventoryEvery year more than 500 million tons of fertile soil are lost in our country due to erosion. The data indicates that more than a third of the Spanish surface supports erosions that are classified as serious or very serious. In nine autonomous communities, the average annual soil loss is above what is considered tolerable, 12 tons per hectare per year. With the loss of soil we not only lose the basis of our food security ―more than 98% of the calories we eat come directly or indirectly from the soil― but also makes it a fundamental store of water.

In Spain, as well as in other parts of the world, for example, Iran, California, Northwest China, Peru, Saudi Arabia and North Africa, irrigation has become a powerful desertifying agent. Although irrigation contributes to the development of arid regions, when it grows excessively, it overexploits and/or contaminates with fertilizers, pesticides and brines, our surface and groundwater. In doing so, we are building a model of ephemeral growth and wealth that ends up degrading the main resource that sustains it, water, leaving behind a territory without its main asset to face an increasingly arid world. We must remember that a key aspect for our ecosystems to be able to harbor life, as well as for our well-being and development, is the water that sustains them. And that water in many ecosystems is strongly determined by the contributions of the aquifers, which are the ones that we are overexploiting, contaminating and depleting with agriculture and in some places also with intensive livestock. The decline of our wetlands located in arid zones, led by the Mar Menor, Doñana, or Tablas de Daimiel, is a good example, but not the only one, of the serious consequences of an excessive growth of intensive agriculture in our territory. Despite these clear warning signs, which have been going on for decades, our country has continued over the years to put thousands of hectares under irrigation ―between 2011 and 2021 we have gone from 3.47 to 3.88 million hectares of irrigation-, to which add tens of thousands of irrigated hectares ilegal. Paradoxically, much of this irrigated growth occurs in traditional rainfed species, such as olive trees, vines and almond trees.

Not only the excessive use of natural resources can result in desertification problems. The abandonment of the rural environment, accustomed for thousands of years to our presence and management, contributes to creating highly flammable landscapes. Said abandonment, together with the legacy of a policy that has promoted the planting of forest monocultures and climate change for decades, explains the prodigious forest fires that we are suffering today, which ruin economies, soils and forests. To agricultural use or its absence must be added the enormous transformation of the territory in the last half century. A process that has no qualms about replacing natural habitats to implement infrastructure, equipment, housing and intensive irrigation, leaving the few natural spaces as islets with increasing anthropic pressure.

What can we do to stop the desertification of our territory? The first thing should be to put an end to illegal irrigation and limit the legal one, whose growth is simply unsustainable. Since irrigation is a fundamental use in arid zones, it is necessary to match its surface to the available water resources, which are going to be increasingly dwindling due to climate change. With irrigation there is a very clear example of what is called the Jevons paradox: the more efficient we are in the use of a resource, the more we use it.

Clearly, the consumption of water by irrigation ―with respect to the volume of available water reserves, which in the case of surface waters has decreased almost 20 percentage points in the last decade― continues to increase despite the millions of euros that are invested every year to improve its efficiency. Only in the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan 332 million public euros are expected to be invested for this purpose. If these investments were really effective, we would see an increase in water reserves or at least not their decrease, as efficiency improves, which is not the case because there is more and more irrigated area. In addition, irrigated agriculture, just like livestock, is being monopolized by investors completely unrelated to this activity and whose priority objective is maximizing profits in the short term. This is associated with a series of not inconsiderable impacts. To the deterioration of common goods such as groundwater is added to precarious working conditions to lower production costs, the watchword of large-scale production, acute mental stress for farmers and ranchers who suffer from tension between suppliers and large distributors and a poor distribution of wealth. Perhaps surprisingly, the lowest per capita income of Spanish municipalities is one where irrigated agriculture is the main economic activity.

We must gradually adapt irrigated and rainfed agriculture, because with a more arid and unpredictable climate, it will be increasingly difficult to carry it out as we have been doing up to now. This involves reconverting part of the irrigation to crops better adapted to more arid climatic conditions, such as aromatic crops, carob, aloe vera and others with cosmetic and medicinal uses, which only need support irrigation occasionally or depending on rainfall. irrigation at all, and that may allow some productivity in drier climatic conditions than we have today. Likewise, it is also key to support the agronomic research carried out in our country, which should focus its efforts on obtaining varieties of fundamental crops, such as cereals, better adapted to the climatic conditions that we are going to have in the future.

Other measures that are necessary to carry out include reducing food waste ―according to official data from the Ministry of Agriculture, in Spain they have not been marketed almost 64 million kilos of fruit and vegetables suitable for consumption between December 2021 and December 2022―, decarbonise our way of life, paying particular attention to changes in our eating habits, for example, reducing our consumption of red meat and foods of low nutritional quality with a high environmental impact, such as pastries and snacks, and increasing the of fruits, vegetables and legumes.

We must restore degraded ecosystems, selecting vegetation adapted to present and future environmental conditions and protecting our soils, for example, crushing or composting the remains of harvests and pruning, which in many places today are burned, to later incorporate them into the soil. . Promote extensive livestock farming, which can revitalize inland areas, manage our forest masses to adapt them to a more arid climate and minimize the amount of fuel they store and reduce soybean imports, that wreaks havoc on distant ecosystems, they are also measures that should be carried out.

Spain is the country in Europe with the most evident effects of climate change. And one of the territories with the highest risk of desertification in the world, the result of development that preys on natural resources to the point of exhaustion to maximize short-term economic benefit at the expense of natural ecosystems and its own future sustainability. The necessary solutions to combat desertification require social will, dialogue between all the actors involved and decisive and coordinated political action between administrations, something that unfortunately is not happening today. As Gandalf rightly says, “all we have to decide is what to do with the time that we have been given” and we have to decide if we use it to continue desertifying our territory, leaving a country with far fewer options to host an environment and a healthy economy, or work decisively to reverse its degradation.

Fernando T. Masterdistinguished researcher at the University of Alicante and National Research Award “Alejandro Malaspina” 2022; Jaime Martinez Valderrama, postdoctoral researcher at the Experimental Station of Arid Zones-CSIC; and Jorge OlcinaProfessor of Geography at the University of Alicante and commissioner of the Generalitat Valenciana for the Vega Renhace Plan.

