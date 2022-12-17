Desserts go to the heart, not the stomach, all dessert lovers know. So there is always room for dessert, even at the end of a Christmas dinner. From semolina white chocolate pudding to omelette sibérienne: culinary journalist Janneke Vreugdenhil lists her favorite Christmas desserts.

Classic Christmas desserts

1 Chocolate mousse with a twist

Janneke is not a dessert monster. It’s best not to wake her up for anything at night, except for a bowl of really good chocolate mousse. She herself prefers to eat it as pure as possible, without added flavors. But if you want, you can have fun: coffee, liqueur, cardamom, ginger, chili pepper, grated orange peel. Everything tastes great with chocolate.

This chocolate mousse is a delicious Christmas dessert that you can easily make for a large group.



2 Orange bavarois

A bavarois is a pudding based on a custard or fruit. It is thickened with gelatin and owes its lightness to whipped cream and beaten egg whites. Janneke confirmed what Auguste Escoffier, a famous French chef in the nineteenth century, already thought: use as little gelatin as possible in bavarois, that refines the taste.

Making orange bavarois is not complicated. Janneke gives her ultimate recipe.



3 Deconstructed Tiramisu

Sometimes you just acutely want the kind of satiating, full-fat, high-cholesterol, alcohol-soaked indulgence that tiramisu has to offer. That is why Janneke came up with this three-dimensional quick dessert, in which you can find all tiramisu elements, but without beating eggs in a bain marie, laying bricks and setting for hours.

If you have any other dinner preparations, this recipe for tiramisu is ideal.



4 semolina white chocolate pudding

Not every Christmas dinner has to be chic and made up, as far as Janneke is concerned. This pudding she eats on the couch while she is for the millionth time HomeAlone watches with her sons. It’s a community dessert: pudding connects, she thinks. And the classic sauce for a semolina pudding is made from currants, but she turns them into cranberries for Christmas.

By the time you want to eat this dessert, it’s just a matter of turn the pudding into the dish and pour the sauce over it.



5 omelet siberian

In 2011 Janneke longed for a nostalgic Christmas, with nostalgic food. That is why this omelette sibérienne should not be missing from this list. Because no matter how old school: an ice cream cake on which you pour burning rum remains a very festive Christmas treat.

Instead of flambéing it with rum, you can also make the omelette sibérienne alcohol-free.



6 Mont blank

The sweet chestnut, castanea sativa, is one of the most common trees in the Alps. But because fresh chestnuts are not always available, Janneke uses chestnut puree from a can or jar for this classic dessert. Those from the Faugier or Primeal brand are the tastiest. They are even available with additions such as chocolate or plums and vanilla, both of which can be used for this Mont Blanc.

For this Mont Blanc you need a masher to make strings. That looks nice, but it can also be done without.



Something different than otherwise

7 Lemon posset

Janneke bets that you will immediately include this dessert in your Gallery of Unforgettable Desserts. These lemon cream puddings are not only refreshing, but also velvety, not too sweet and not too sour. Just the way a dessert is meant to be. Granted, Janneke isn’t the first to invent this recipe, but that doesn’t make it any less blissful.

The same applies here: you can make the puddings in advance, at the time of eating, it’s just a matter of serving.



8 Miso whiskey -chocolate truffles

At every dinner table there is one: a salt chewer, someone who does not like sweets. They are inconspicuous, often only coming out of their shells when a cheese board appears on the table. Janneke even has a chocolate truffle dessert for these people: because of the addition of miso and whiskey it is definitely not a sugary sweet dessert.

Sweet tooths also have nothing to fear: the miso just gives the truffles a savory touch.



9 Brazilian lime pie

Janneke learned to make this super easy torta de limão from Brazilian Adma. The main ingredients are condensed milk and lots of lime juice. This canned and thickened milk is originally a Dutch product, but you often find it in the supermarket with products from foreign cuisine.

The milk is so sweet that you have the best as much as possible lime juice can be added as a counterweight.



10 Citrus jelly with curry leaves

We’re staying overseas for a while: after Janneke saw Jamie Oliver sometimes throw curry leaves in the pan, she started to wonder how it would taste or smell. When she saw them at the Asian supermarket, she took the plunge. It took her a while to find the right words: it smells like a highly refined perfume. Fresh, with a bit of citrus, but without really smelling like lemons – something like that. What they certainly have nothing to do with, is curry.

The flavors work great in this simple jelly. A nice dessert for after an Asian-tinted Christmas dinner.



Bonus: a recipe from Ottolenghi

11 Snow balls with orange blossom

In 2015, Yotam Ottolenghi was guest chef for three weeks NRC when Jane was on vacation. But because she loves his recipes so much, his orange blossom almond snowballs couldn’t be missing from this list. Ottolenghi likes to use orange blossom often: from savory to sweet, warm to cold, it is always creamy, airy and irresistibly aromatic.

The snowballs taste good all year round, not just at Christmas. Especially next to a strong espresso.



