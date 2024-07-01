Elden Ring It’s a success and the idea of ​​turning the IP into a movie It doesn’t seem so crazy, considering how much Hollywood has loved video games in recent years. Miyazaki, president of FromSoftware and director of the video game, has stated that he would not be against the idea at all, while George RR Martin, who created the mythology behind the RPG, jokingly stated that he had absolutely no information on the matter, basically suggesting that perhaps something is moving.

An Elden Ring movie is not at all easy to make.

First of all, if you want to make Elden Ring a movie you must first of all give up the idea of ​​being faithful to the video game’s narrative style. Miyazaki’s works are short on film sequences and dialogues, they propose a mute character and are devoted to action. It would be really difficult to tell the story of our protagonist in a simple way, especially in a single film of a couple of hours.

More credible is that the Elden Ring film tells a original story set in the same worldtaking inspiration from what is present in the video game and adapting everything to their needs. It would actually be interesting to see the background of the game, the breaking of the Ancestral Ring, the Night of the Black Knives and the exile of Godfrey. The problem in any case would be to contain the elaborate world of Elden Ring in a limited space like that of the cinema.

Obviously one solution would be a TV series, but in that case the problem would be the budget. Elden Ring also works because it is full of deformed monsters, strange creatures, impossible places, magic and more. The special effects for all of this are expensive and a TV series might not have the ability to handle them effectively, especially not starting from the first season. If Elden Ring were reduced to a bunch of humans in costumes talking to each other for two hours, eliminating everything fantasy it has to offer, it would mostly be a disappointment. We want giant ten-fingered hands coming out of the ground, screaming trolls, birds of death that breathe blue flames and more.

In short, we have many doubts about the success of a project of this type, but for these reasons we would not want it to not be realized, especially if it could count on Martin’s collaboration. What do you think?