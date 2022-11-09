In an airplane, every gram counts. So yes, including the flap of the luggage compartment above the seats. Rob van Oene, director of aluminum company Mifa, slides a piece of aluminum across the table that is immediately recognizable. “Here in the middle is that handle with which you open the valve.”

Trends such as cheaper flying have led to more seats on the plane, he explains. That costs more fuel. “That weight should preferably be compensated somewhere. Well, that is often in these kinds of materials.” The piece of aluminum weighs almost nothing. Not so long ago, these types of aircraft parts were still made of stainless steel.

At Mifa in Venlo (350 employees) everything revolves around that one question: how can you make a part even lighter? Can it be designed differently, given a special coating?

Weight is becoming more important in industry by the day, now that heavy batteries are increasingly used in, for example, bicycles and cars. And weight was already crucial, simply because nobody wants unnecessarily heavy products. Sooner or later, manufacturers often end up at Mifa aan de Maas, part of the listed industrial group Aalberts.

“This is going to Seattle,” explains director Van Oene at a wing section. He is referring to the Boeing factory in the United States. Ahead is a box of housings for wires in an electric car.

aluminum paste

Due to the rising demand for light materials, the parent company, which sent shareholders a progress report this Wednesday (see inset), has high expectations of Mifa. Aalberts makes heating systems for buildings, supplies components to chip machine builder ASML and metal parts for the automotive industry, among others.

The development of lightweight materials is one of the most technologically advanced activities that Aalberts is involved in. Making an aluminum handle is harder than you might think. Rob van Oene explains. To create a handle, Mifa presses a soft ‘aluminium paste’ through a mold – extrusion, that’s what it’s called. It’s a bit like making spaghetti. But extrusion elsewhere usually takes place with much larger, less precise shapes – such as for centimeter-wide window frames.

At Mifa, they can do this on a much smaller scale, down to a few hundredths of a millimeter. With specially designed machines you can make much thinner – and therefore lighter – housings for bicycle batteries, for example. There are only a few factories in the world that can do this.

The process in the Venlo factory has a classic industrial appearance. A group of men in work clothes observe a noisy machine from which a long aluminum rod comes out. It is important that the aluminum paste is pressed very precisely through the mold. “Otherwise you will end up with a crooked product,” explains Van Oene. The smaller the mold, the more difficult it is to get a straight profile.

With this technique, Mifa has been able to replace numerous steel products with aluminum: think of the trolleys in airplanes, or the seats. “We constantly talk about what they want with subcontractors who furnish aircraft,” says Van Oene.

counterfeit language

Often this also involves post-treatment of the material. Aluminum is less strong and hard than steel, so you have to ‘anodize’ it, for example. “Then it becomes more scratch-resistant.” Sometimes it also needs to be sanded down to make it look like stainless steel. “Actually, we try to imitate steel with something else.”

It can be very difficult to make a part from aluminum, and that sometimes leads to internal discussion. With extrusion you get aluminum spaghetti strands, but if you also want to make a 3D element out of it, that requires a lot of thinking.

Van Oene uses a square aluminum frame. “This is a housing for a control mechanism for an aircraft.” It was common that it was partly cast and partly made of sheet metal. The manufacturer asked whether this could also be done entirely with extruded elements. Then it would be even lighter.

Typically such an assignment where the technical department says: not possible. “But in the end someone has to decide: we’re going to do it anyway!”, says Van Oene. “We have to challenge the factory, but also customers: they have to want to choose this.”

Jan Aalberts founded Mifa in 1975, and in fact laid the foundation for the later group – the original press is still used. He had learned the extrusion technique in the United States and wanted to introduce it in Europe. He would then expand his aluminum company through numerous acquisitions into one of the largest and most stable – but relatively unknown – industrial giants in the Netherlands, with about 14,000 employees, around 3 billion euros in turnover and 145 factories worldwide.

In 2012, Jan Aalberts handed over the management to Wim Pelsma. The new boss has given the conglomerate more focus in recent years. It now focuses on four market areas: climate-friendly buildings, chip technology, sustainable transport and industrial niches (such as Mifa) – that is where it sees growth. Aalberts sold the business units that were less suitable, such as PVC company Lasco in 2021. At the same time, it made acquisitions in promising markets, such as that of aluminum handler Premier Thermal. Aalberts’ turnover has doubled in ten years.

How’s it going with Mifa? Where does making products lighter stop? Van Oene: “In addition to minimizing weight, there is also miniaturization. Then you put everything in a smaller space, with the same functionality.” So lighter, and smaller. Certainly as relevant to Mifa: the use of magnesium. That metal is even lighter than aluminum.

Van Oene: „However, magnesium is much more expensive. But customers who really have weight at the top of their list of priorities are sometimes willing to pay for it.” Then you should think of parts for special wheelchairs, which can therefore accelerate better. “Or mechanical engineering. If a moving part of a machine weighs less, it can go faster and maybe produce more.”

Update Producing closer to customer

Industrial group Aalberts aims to expand its production capacity in Europe and North America. The company reports in a trade update on the first ten months of the year on Wednesday that it pays to produce regionally; it lowers transport costs and energy consumption, among other things. Aalberts makes parts for cleanrooms, among other things, the ultra-clean rooms where computer chips are produced. The company is also active in the field of eco-friendly buildings and sustainable transport. The company also supplies parts to the aviation, space and shipping industries. The company saw its turnover increase by 8.8 percent in the first ten months of the year under its own steam (i.e. not through acquisitions, for example)., where that growth for the whole of 2021 was still 16 percent. The order book was 47 percent fuller compared to a year earlier. The company does not provide further details. Problems in the supply chain do lead to inefficiency and additional costs. To ensure delivery to customers, Aalberts keeps larger stocks.