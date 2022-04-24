Watching how other people work; it can be very satisfying. In this video you can see how Matt Sanderson makes a completely new wiring harness for a Lotus Exige. It all goes just a little further than cutting a few wires to length and soldering a few plugs on them.

Sanderson begins by determining the length of the wire harness. For this he uses a piece of rope that he attaches to the places where the cables should be. He marks all kinds of intersections with tape. On the basis of these measurements, he cuts bundles of wire to length. He then attaches all the wires to a plug, curling the ends of the wires slightly to create some room to move.

Winding the wire harness

Finished? Certainly not. Then Sanderson gets to work wrapping the wiring harness in an almost hypnotic way. This looks great, but it also ensures that the wires are all the same length. If you keep a bundle of wires straight, there will be inner and outer bends, as it were, so that you get length differences at the end of the cord.

After that it is a matter of finishing everything nicely with shrink sleeves, plugs and labels. The only thing that makes us incredibly anxious is the thought that there is one wire somewhere in the wrapper that is not right.