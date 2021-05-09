“Making a bottle in the city of Madrid is not freedom”, the mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez Almeida, was one of the political leaders who was most critical after the night of concentrations without distances and security throughout Spain and, particularly in the capital of the country.

“Freedom consists in that obviously we live in society, there is a framework in which we have to move and freedom does not consist in breaking the rules, freedom does not consist in making bottles because bottles are not allowed in the city of Madrid, Each one also has to be aware that they live in society, based on that we can speak of freedom. Making a bottle in the city of Madrid is not freedom “, insisted the councilor who called the images of the last hours” regrettable “.

Also the former Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, showed his concern about what happened at dawn this Sunday. “The state of alarm is over but the pandemic continues. It is necessary to be constant in the follow-up of the sanitary recommendations and in the exercise of the responsibility ”, pointed Illa.