Real Madrid advances the planning of the 2022/23 squad due to the doubts generated by the base position. The injury to Carlos Alocén, who will be out until the beginning of next season, leaves Nigel Williams-Goss and Thomas Heurtel as options in the direction of the game, which is so important for Laso, along with a combo like Sergio Llull and, if he hurry , patches like Abalde or Causeur and a youth squad like Núñez. You want to reinforce that position and the entries could be not one but two.

According to Javier Master (dunking), the one with the most options to get out right now is Williams-Goss. Signed last summer, and despite being key in the only title won to date (Endesa Super Cup), his game and confidence crisis is palpable. NWG, however, has one more year left on its contract when June arrives, so in order to release it, compensation would have to be paid. With Heurtel, also questioned, he has an extension option because he signed a 1 + 1. ACE has been able to confirm that the club is indeed looking for a new point guard. The name that this information points to is that of the Brazilian Raulzinho Neto, a 29-year-old point guard who already knows the ACB (Murcia and Gipuzkoa) but who still has a place in the NBA: he will be free in the summer but in the Wizards, as a substitute point guard , is still above his professional career averages with 7.9 points and 3.3 assists.

If Williams-Goss leaves, a non-EU position would also be freed. The other two are for Thompkins and the newly returned Deck.. The power forward ends his contract in 2022 and could follow the same path as Nigel. This double release of tokens would help, firstly, to make the calls easier, and, secondly, to use the free space of a second token next to Deck’s to go for an extra quality in the North American market.

Larkin is one of the favorites for the job but it is enormously expensive and from Turkey they have already denied that possibility, even communicating with Madrid to deal with such a tricky matter in the middle of a season in which Efes and Real could meet. Campazzo is another name on Juan Carlos Sánchez’s table: he wants to continue in the NBA but knows that his return to Madrid is possible if he requests it. Other names such as Dzanan Musa or Juancho Hernangómez, although the goal of the man from Madrid is to continue in the NBA, sound for other positions that also want to be strengthened, such as ‘3’ and ‘4’ (specifically the latter due, also, to the physical problems of Anthony Randolph).