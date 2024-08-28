Chainsaw Man It is always one of the most popular manga/anime of the moment, which is obviously also reflected in the cosplay scene, which has always been closely linked to the success of the series, as this incredible story also demonstrates. Makima cosplay on the part of Akari Akasereally one of the best seen so far.

The manga written by Tatsuki Fujimoto stages the strange events of a world close to the real and contemporary one, but in which human fears come to life in the form of demons of various kinds that penetrate the fabric of everyday reality.

In this chaotic and disturbing reality, Makima has the role of an officer specialized in hunting “devils”, therefore a fighter specialized, expert and icy, who becomes somewhat fond of the protagonist Denji, appreciating his ability to take down creatures, in collaboration with the Chainsaw Devil.

However, she is a woman with a noticeably dark side, capable of being ruthless and calculating and who sees other human beings exclusively as means to achieve her own ends, managing to subjugate even Denji with her charm and charisma.