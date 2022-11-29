Within the series of Chainsaw Man Without a doubt, two characters that fascinate fans are Makima and Pochita, to the extent that they not only appear in many fan arts but even more than one cosplay.

Especially the first one because the cosplays of the second one are very ‘strange’. But that aside, its appeal is very different. In the case of the head of the Tokyo Public Security Special Division 4, it has to do with her beauty.

Likewise, because of his relationship with Denji, whom he treats like a pet. It is a relationship in which she exercises dominance over him and that she enjoys a section of fans.

In contrast, in the case of the Chainsaw Demon it only generates cuteness. Tatsuki Fujimoto, the creator of the manga, hit the nail on the head when designing this cute creature that Denji met when he was a child. Now they are inseparable.

Yes, in more than one way they are, since Pochita is fused with her friend’s heart and thus she can grant her powers in Chainsaw Man. That is why it does not appear as much as one might think in the manga and anime.

He is very present but no one can see him and he seeks to help Denji fulfill his dream. Something that characterizes Pochita and Makima is his relationship with this boy, although in a very different tone and now we show him with cosplay.

Makima as a girlfriend with Pochita thanks to cosplay

The cosplay that we bring you this time Chainsaw Man shows Makima dressed as a bride accompanied by Pochita. She is a contribution from cosplayer @darthmeowder.

As you can see in this case we cannot talk about fidelity. But at least the interpretation of the cosplayer reflects the appearance of this character. That is why she retains her red hair which is styled in a braid.

It also has a couple of locks on the sides; @darthmeowder can be seen wearing yellow eyeglasses although they do not have Makima’s signature eye design.

Apparently she took inspiration from a fan art of this character in a wedding dress and even the ring she wears on one of her fingers. The cosplay is complemented with a Pochita cosplay, which is one of the best ways to represent it.

In addition to Chainsaw Man we have more information about anime in EarthGamer.