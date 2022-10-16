Since before the anime chainsaw man had his premiere one of his characters, Makima, had already stood out in the world of fan art and cosplay. In fact, it could well be said that there is a bit of saturation about it.

But with the release of the animated adaptation it is sure that more cosplayers will be inspired by the head of Tokyo Special Division 4 and demon hunter of Public Security.

Makima is very efficient when doing his job, and in fact, he was about to finish off the series’ protagonist, Denji. for something that We can explain you here.

That was in their first meeting when he had just transformed into the incarnation of the Chainsaw Demon. However, he preferred to draw on his humanity and a bit of his charms to convince him. The promise to make him his ‘pet’ worked very well.

Makima’s appearance in chainsaw man could fool anyone. Especially since she is a character who does not usually dress ostentatiously. Her attire is more reminiscent of an office worker or executive.

Nobody would think that she is someone very capable of dispatching any infernal entity. And by the way, she hides some things from everyone, including her subordinates. Perhaps this is why Makima is so popular in cosplay.

Makima in a cosplay inspired by a fan art

Makima’s main cosplay photo from chainsaw man what we bring you now, and what is a contribution by Min (@min_mmu), is not inspired by manga or anime. The cosplayer highlights that she based on a fan art of this character.

But it retains its main features, such as red hair combed in a thick braid as well as its hypnotic golden eyes with concentric circles. Also her typical work clothes.

His uniform comprises a white long-sleeved shirt in addition to a black tie and pants of the same color. That is the only thing that can be seen in the photo mentioned above.

However, we share another one of this cosplayer who in the past recreated this same character from chainsaw man. The anime is just beginning and a lot can be expected from Makima, Denji and everyone else.

In addition to chainsaw man we have more information about anime in EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.