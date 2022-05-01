The popularity of manga jujutsu kaisen caused me to jump into the world of anime, movies and even the live actionwhere we will see actors and actresses characterized as their characters, with cosplay of great quality.

Among them will be present Maki Zeninwhich has given much to talk about in the work of Gege Akutami. She is a second year student at Metropolitan Magic Technical College from Tokyo and clan member Zenin.

The Zenin they are one of the three elite clans of shamans in history. It is due to the above Maki he has trained all his life to rise to the occasion.

She is a fearsome hand-to-hand combatant and always gives her best. She is very intelligent and displays strategic thinking when fighting, as well as cold blood. She almost always maintains a serious demeanor, though it has changed over time.

At the beginning and when he entered school he had a very complicated character and his first year was difficult. But in the second, she changed from her, to the point of becoming more empathetic and friendly with her classmates.

That’s how he met her Yūji Itadori and many fans who watched the anime. Since then Maki Zenin He is one of the most popular characters jujutsu kaisenwhich has resulted fan artAnd of course, cosplaylike the one we bring you now.

Maki Zenin’s cosplay from Jujutsu Kaisen is not that complicated

Unlike other manga and anime, do cosplay of the characters of jujutsu kaisen it’s not that complicated. At least the most common, as is the case with Maki.

That’s what it shows cosplayer lily shibe in your account from Instagram. In addition to wearing a similar outfit, she styled the wig that she wears in the style of this young student, with a ponytail and two loose strands. To the above she added some glasses similar to the ones she wears.

It’s that simple to create a cosplay from Maki Zenin. Too bad there are no more photos to see the work of this cosplayer full body. Something that it also lacks is the setting, which would have liked it very well.

So much Maki Like the other characters in jujutsu kaisen They will return in the second season of the series, which is already approved and whose premiere will be in 2023. The studio will be in charge again MAPwhich stands out for its work.

If you want to know more about jujutsu kaisen consult landgamer. We also have more information about anime in general. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.