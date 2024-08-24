Makhachkala Dynamo published an open letter criticizing RFU refereeing

Makhachkala Dynamo published an open letter criticizing the Expert Refereeing Commission (ERC) under the President of the Russian Football Union (RFU). It was published on website club.

Dynamo announced that referee Yan Bobrovsky, who, according to the ESC, made a decisive error in the third round match of the Russian Premier League (RPL) between Makhachkala and Paris Nizhny Novgorod, was again appointed as the main referee in the sixth round.

Dynamo lost to Pari NN in a home match on August 4. The match ended with a score of 1:0 in favor of the Nizhny Novgorod team. The only goal was scored from a penalty awarded by Bobrovsky.

After six RPL matches, Dynamo is in 13th place in the RPL, having scored five points. The team is a newcomer to the Russian championship.