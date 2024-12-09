The possible duel between Islam Makhachev—lightweight champion—e Ilia Topuria He continues in all conversations in the MMA universe. The Spanish-Georgian has shown his desire to face the Dagestani since he became featherweight champion and, although it seems that Topuria will have to beat a fighter in his category first, it is about a fight that any fan would be eager to witness.

In a recent interview with Match TVMakhachev has spoken out on the matter and has made it clear that he has no problem facing the featherweight monarch. “We will fight if necessary. In terms of my fighting career, I’m not interested in fighting Topuria at all. He’s in a different weight class.. I will defeat him, and what will that benefit me?” said the Dagestani.

Of course, he has also stated that it would be a fight with which he has little to gain. “I’m not going to win another belt and everyone will say again that I beat a featherweight. That’s all. But if people really want to see him lose, then we can do it,” said the UFC lightweight leader.

As he explained in the interview, For Makhachev the real challenge would be to aspire to the welterweight title. “I have other goals. I want to win a second belt. If you want to remain in history, you have to do something memorable,” he clarified. For now, the welterweight champion is Belal Muhammad, the Dagestani’s teammate. This is why it seems unlikely that Makahachev will make this promotion at this time.

Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski in their first fight INSTAGRAM ufc

Beyond the back and forth, Makhachev has a crucial challenge to overcome before his possible duel with Topuria. And the Dagestani will have to face a new title defense against Arman Tsarukyan next January 28 at UFC 311.