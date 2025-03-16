The days go by and the time of exhausts. The lightweight champion of the UFC, Islam Makhachev, requested to be part of the UFC 317, which will be held on June 28, within the framework of the International Fight Week, the big week of sport in Las Vegas. An event that, clearly, needs Very large fights to shine. And one of them should be, by pure logic, the participation of the Daguestaní monarch defending its light weight title of the UFC.

However, many are the dance couples that have been postulated to get the opportunity to fight for the belt that Makhachev holds. The best positioned, due to the greatness that this confrontation would mean, is the Hispanic-Georgian Ilia Topuria, who left precisely vacancy its pen title to try to conquer the light weight. In addition, it has a narrative between Georgia and Russia that would attract the attention of fans, added to the fact that both occupy the first and third of the pound ranking per pound (classification of the best fighters in the world regardless of the category of weight).

Although the problem that arises is that not only Topuria asks for that starting shot. Charles Oliveiraone of the great superstars of the company, has also requested a fight for the light belt, arguing that it comes from a great victory against Michael Chandler. Justin Gaethjeanother of the great names of the division, recently defeated Rafael Fiziev and has done the same: ask Makhachev.

And finally it is Arman Tsarukyanthe number one of the contestants, but that he saw how his opportunity flew by injuring last January during the week of the fight against the Russian champion. It has been the Armenian who has spoken about the possibility of Topuria who finally in front of Makhachev. “It’s possible”he pointed out in an interview with The Schmo. “I think they will give me Charles Oliveira or Justin Gaethje … or maybe a fight for the title, I don’t know,” he added. The ball is on the roof of the UFC, which in the coming weeks will announce who is the lucky one.