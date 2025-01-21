After the victory of Islam Makhachev about Renato Moicano, which helped him break the historical record of defenses of the UFC lightweight title, all the mixed martial arts (MMA) groups have on the table the topic of what will be the next challenge for number 1 of the pound for pound ranking. The fighter from Dagestan emerged practically unscathed from his fight, after winning the first round by submission and, in the subsequent press conference, he expressed his intention to return to the octagon ahead of the International Fight Week in Las Vegas, which is held in the week of Saturday June 28.

At that point, the UFC has begun to move its machinery to clear the horizon of the Russian champion, who has different possibilities on the horizon, a very real one being the confrontation against the UFC featherweight champion, Ilia Topuria. Although the Brazilian Charles Oliveira would be, a priori, the most legitimate contender within the divisionthe American promoter is aware that a fight between champions, with Topuria being a big star and having enjoyed a huge peak in popularity in the United States, would be something that would sell a lot of tickets and pay-per-view (PPV) tickets.

For a long time now, the Spanish-Georgian champion has been in charge of stirring up the rivalry, knowing that his opportunity was getting closer and closer. And that is why Topuria’s abilities are a recurring question for those involved in Makhachev’s preparation. This has happened with Javier Méndez, headcoach of the American Kickboxing Academy (AKA) and the Russian’s coach along with Khabib Nurmagomedov. «I like this guy (Ilia Topuria) he is fun to watch, I like what he does and says, I am a fan, he has the best boxing in the business for me and he is very entertaining in the way he talks and he doesn’t talk about anything but of the fighters, I respect it,” Méndez recently said in an interview on ‘Submission Radio’.

At the moment, it is unknown if Makhachev’s next fight will be Topuria, but it is a real possibility that both will face each other for the lightweight belt at the aforementioned International Fight Week event in June. Otherwise, another possibility would be that the UFC pushes both Topuria and Makhachev to execute rematches and that each one faces Volkanovski and Oliveira respectively. We will see in the coming days where the plans of the largest MMA league in the world point.