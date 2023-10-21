Fighter Islam Makhachev defeated Volkanovski by knockout and defended his UFC title

Russian mixed style (MMA) fighter Islam Makhachev defeated Australian Alexander Volkanovski at the UFC 294 tournament. This was reported by a Lenta.ru correspondent.

The fight took place in Abu Dhabi and became the main event of the evening. The Russian athlete knocked out his opponent in the first round and defended the UFC lightweight champion title for the second time.

On October 17, Makhachev spoke about his plans after defeating Volkanovski. Then he said that he wanted to make history and get a second middleweight title.

In total, the 31-year-old Russian had 26 fights in his career, in which he won 25 victories, losing only once. The 35-year-old Volkanovski has 26 wins and 3 losses.