Makhachev called on Volkanovski to answer for allegations of using a drip

Russian champion of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Islam Makhachev answered in Twitter to the words about a possible scam on his part, said by the Australian fighter Alexander Volkanovski.

“You must be held accountable for such accusations,” the Russian urged. Earlier, the Australian accused Makhachev of using a banned dropper.

On February 15, Makhachev called claims of using a dropper before the fight with Volkanovski an overblown topic. He noted that there were no claims against him from the UFC, and added that the bruise on his arm, which they began to discuss, appeared due to blood sampling by the commission in Australia on the week of the fight.

On February 12, Makhachev defeated Volkanovski at UFC 284 by unanimous decision. He defended the organization’s lightweight title for the first time.

In total, in his professional career, Makhachev won 24 victories and suffered one defeat.