MMA fighter Makhachev calls Volkanovski a real champion after winning UFC 294

Russian mixed style (MMA) fighter Islam Makhachev turned to Australian Alexander Volkanovski after winning the UFC 294 tournament. The recording is available at YouTube-promotion channel.

The athlete called his opponent a real champion. “I told you, you need to put out the lights to defeat him. “He’s a true five-round fighter, Volkanovski never gives up,” he said. Makhachev also thanked the Australian.

The fight between Makhachev and Volkanovski took place on October 21 in Abu Dhabi and became the main event of the UFC 294 tournament. The Russian athlete knocked out his opponent in the first round and defended his lightweight title for the second time.

In total, the 31-year-old Russian had 26 fights in his career, in which he won 25 victories, losing only once. The 35-year-old Volkanovski has 26 wins and 3 losses.