02/26/2025



Updated at 14: 40h.





It is one of the two largest fights that can be done this year at the UFC and the US company knows. The hypothetical confrontation between the lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev, and the ex -champion of the pen weight (left its vacancy), Ilia Topuria, is giving a lot to talk about. According to sources consulted by ABC, The negotiation “will be slow”but it is the path on which he is pushing right now.

What is being lived during these weeks is a constant pulls and loosen. On the one hand, Makhachev agent Rizvan Magomedov said Topuria should make “a contender fight” against Charles Oliveira or Dustin Poirier, previously. For his part, the agent of Topuria, Malki Kawa, said that “it was logical that they did not want to fight with Ilia because he is the man of the bag.” Pressures for one side and the other.

The reality is that the one that sends in all this is the UFC and the managers are aware that the Topuria vs Makhachev is the fight that fans want to see right now. The framework in which it is working is the UFC 317, which will take place on June 28 at the International Figh Week in Las Vegas. However, everything continues in the air. From the Topuria environment, they point out that the Russian champion does not want to accept.

And meanwhile, Makhachev himself has made a publication on social networks, with an enigmatic message, which is probably addressed to El Matador. “You have to turn off someone”has written the Daguestaní, in an autofoto in which he appears with two extinguishers. Many fans of mixed martial arts have taken that text as an approval of the Russian in the face of their possible fight against Topuria. But for now there are no progress.









The truth is that, in this type of fighting, the UFC has experience in promoting lawsuits. So it would be likely that they are already clear that this is the stellar combat of the UFC 317, but they are letting social networks and the media do their job: to talk about a rivalry that promises to be historical. In the coming weeks we will leave doubts. Spain will be very aware of the next Topuria challenge.