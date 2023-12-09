Russian Makhachev said that he dreams of fighting for a second UFC championship belt

The champion of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) in lightweight weight, Russian Islam Makhachev, named the most desired fight. His words lead “Championship”.

“The dream fight is for the second belt. This is what motivates me at the moment,” he said. Makhachev added that he would like to defend both belts before the end of his career.

On October 21, Makhachev defended his UFC lightweight title for the second time. The Russian athlete knocked out Australian Alexander Volkanovski in the first round.

In total, the 32-year-old Russian had 26 fights in his career, in which he won 25 victories, losing only once. He tops the UFC rankings regardless of weight categories.