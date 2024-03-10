Makhachev made a request to UFC head White with the phrase “feed me someone”

Russian mixed style (MMA) fighter Islam Makhachev made a request to the head of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Dana White. He posted a photo together on Instagram (the social network is banned in the Russian Federation; it belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and is banned).

“Dana, I’m hungry, feed me someone,” Makhachev wrote under the photo.

On January 10, Makhachev announced the date and opponent for the upcoming fight. According to the current UFC lightweight champion, he is ready to meet American Justin Gaethje on June 8.

In total, Makhachev had 26 fights in his career, in which he won 25 victories, suffering only one defeat. The Russian tops the UFC rankings regardless of weight categories.