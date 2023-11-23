UFC champion Makhachev said that in football there is no personal responsibility, as in MMA

The champion of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) in lightweight weight, Russian Islam Makhachev, compared mixed martial arts and football. His words lead “Match TV”.

Makhachev said that he forces himself to train hard in preparation for fights. “I don’t play football. I’ll lose there, and that’s it. But here, if I go out unprepared, they will simply tear me apart, beat me, and it will look bad,” he said. According to the fighter, there is no personal responsibility in football, as in mixed martial arts.

On October 21, Makhachev defended his UFC lightweight title for the second time. The Russian athlete knocked out Australian Alexander Volkanovski in the first round.

In total, the 32-year-old Russian had 26 fights in his career, in which he won 25 victories, losing only once. He tops the UFC rankings regardless of weight categories.