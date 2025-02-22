Once the question of which category will fight will be clear Ilia Topuria From now on, only the unknown of who your adversary remains. At some point he has come to talk about Charles Oliveira or Dustin Poirier, although Topuria’s goal is to fight directly with the lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev.

Well, Daguestaní’s coach has opened to the possibility of competing with Georgian Hispanic. He has done it in Championship Rounds, where he has been shown willing to accept the confrontation.

“[Islam] He won’t tell him no [a Ilia]. If that’s what UFC offers, If that is what is on the table for Islam, that is what Islam will do. He is like that, he is a true warrior. We are champions, we are number one for a reason. We are supposed to reject any person to put you in front of you, “said the technician.

On the other hand, the coach has given some clue about The times they handle. In this way, Javier Méndez has said that the fighter only needs a couple of months to prepare: “All Islam needs are two months to face anyone. He will not care whoever fights. “If we take into account that Ramadan now begins and that it will extend until the end of March, The fight could occur in the month of June or July.

The final date, in any case, will depend on the commercial needs of UFC. In this sense, it has been affirmed that the fight could take place in the last week of June, during the International Struggle Week. If so, The site could be Las Vegasalthough surely there will also be pressures to be done in some Arab country.