The options for Ilia Topuria They have been limited after definitively abandoning the pen weight. Now, what he, and everything aspires is the long -awaited fight against Islam Makhachev. This is undoubtedly the Better confrontation That can be done in the short term, since there is no clue about the fight between Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall. Therefore, from the Spanish-Georgian team he is fighting for this to happen as soon as possible. For this, there are two dates that could square. The closest would be in the ‘International Fight Week’ of June, and if not, the October billboard will always remain in Abu Dhabi, where Makhachev is a usual one.

However, since the matador expressed interest in raising the category, both the Russian and his team have not been the most open to accept the fight, declaring that Topuria I should do a ‘test’ on the light weight (155 pounds or 70.3 kilos) before playing the championship. This has led many thoughts about whether Islam Makhachev is afraid to face, recently, Exclusion of pen weight, something that has denied one of its main coaches.

«Everything Islam needs are two months to prepare to face anyone. He will not care whoever fights. You won’t tell you no [a Ilia]. If that is what they offer, if that is what is on the table for Islam, that is what Islam is going to do. So is he, He is a true warrior», He pointed to ‘Submission Radio’ Javier Méndez. These statements indicate that they accept whatever the UFC puts them ahead.

«We are champions, We are number one For something. We are not supposed to reject anyone who puts us ahead, "he said. For these same words, it is strange that there are still unknowns about whether they will end up facing in the near future. Even with everything, it remains to trust that the UFC can make its own so that the fight is celebrated, no later than October, although always hoping to see it in June.









However, if the Russian manages to leave his own, a clash for Ilia Topuria should be celebrated in the coming months. The main names that are postulated are Dustin Poirier and Charles Oliveira. The first is less likely, since he has announced that he wants his retirement fight against another legend, and perhaps he does not consider that the Spanish-Georgian has yet reached that position. On the other side, the Brazilian is a more viable option. This seems to be the clear contender after Dana White ‘punished’ Arman Tsarukyan. However, he has already lost against the Armenian and Makhachev himself, so the company could put him A Topuri testto. Thus, the one who won in June would go directly to the belt of the 155 pounds.