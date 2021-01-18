The makers of popular Skyrim mod Enderal have moved on to work on their own commercial game.

Update 1.6.4.0 is the final patch for Enderal, SureAI said in a post on its forum, as the team no longer has the time to keep on top of the mod.

This also means SureAI will not create a port of the mod for Skyrim Special Edition (Enderal requires the original PC version of Bethesda’s game to work).

What’s next? “SureAI is currently working on a new, commercial project which will hopefully be announced this year,” the team said.

Enderal: Forgotten Stories is perhaps the best Skyrim total conversion mod around (check out our Enderal impressions from 2016 here). It’s set in its own world with its own landscape, lore and story, with overhauled skill systems and mechanics, and “a dark, psychological storyline with believable characters”. Enderal proved so popular it got a Steam page and a DLC expansion pack of its own.