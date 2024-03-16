The two members of the Utrechtsch Studenten Corps (USC) who made the 'banga list' on which female students are judged on their appearance and performance in bed were house juniors. Several sources from the Utrecht student world confirm this to this website. The lawyers of the affected students want to take legal action against those responsible on various fronts.

