Production company Storytellers, director Bobby Boermans and screenwriter Michael Leendertse are working on a series about the evacuation of Kabul after the takeover of power by the Taliban in 2021. They announced this on Saturday. The three-part series is called Hollandgate .

After the fall of the Afghan capital, tens of thousands of people tried to flee the city, fearing reprisals. As the airport descends into chaos, Dutch commandos create a secret escape route in the fence, which they call Holland Gate. However, they must decide who to let through and who to leave behind.

According to the makers, the series is inspired by true events and highlights the evacuation of Kabul through the eyes of four main characters. The recordings should take place in the fall of 2024. Actors are not yet known. It is also not yet clear when Holland Gate will be broadcast.

Dutch point of view

Bobby Boermans previously worked on hit series such as The Golden Hour and Macro Mafia. Screenwriter Michael Leendertse previously wrote the award-winning series disaster flightabout the aftermath of the Bijlmer disaster.

“The whole world has seen how the violent evacuation of Kabul took place,” says Boermans. “From a Dutch point of view, a lot has happened there on a human, political and military level.” He calls the series “a tribute to those involved in the evacuation and a reminder of the people who were ultimately left behind”.

