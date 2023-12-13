Adobe, the maker of the well-known photo editing program Photoshop, has made millions of euros for years by reselling the personal data of millions of Dutch customers. This is according to the Dutch Data Protection Foundation (SDBN), which is taking the American software giant to court and demanding significant compensation.
Sebastiaan Quekel
