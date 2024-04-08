The Italian film 'Maker of Tears' became an immediate success on Netflix, positioning itself as the most viewed film in the world on the platform just three days after its official launch. This film, which is directed by Alessandro Genovesitells an intense love story between two young people, which was based on the best seller of the same name written by Erin Doom and which was published in 2021.

The great reception of this film caught the attention of locals and strangers, who were left wanting to see more of this story, which motivated them to express themselves on social networks and ask about a possible continuation. We will have 'Tear Maker 2'? Here we tell you everything you know.

Will 'Maker of Tears' have part 2 on Netflix?

Given the success of 'Tear Maker', the question arose as to whether this film of Italian origin will have a second part; However, until now, Netflix He did not report anything about it. It is important to note that, as it is based on a book, which has only one part, it is very difficult for the popular streaming service to launch a sequel.

But not everything has been said, since, seeing its good reception, the red 'N' could use the main idea to develop not only a sequel, but other productions that can increase the intense but romantic story.

When was 'Tear Maker' released?

'Tear Maker', or 'The Tearsmith'due to its title in English, was released on streaming last Thursday, January 4, 2024 and, just two days later, it was already the most viewed film worldwide and ranked first in the Top 10 in a large number of countries.

In this way, it surpassed other important titles that also managed to position themselves as the public's favorites in a very short time, such as 'The Wages of Fear', 'Scoop', 'Heart of the Hunter', among others.

Simone Baldasseroni and Caterina Ferioli star in 'Tear Maker'. Photo: Instagram Netflix Italy

What did critics say about 'Maker of Tears'?

Despite 'Tear Maker' It has a larger audience every day, it does not enjoy a good reputation among critics, who did not hesitate to give it a harsh score. This rating is reflected on various pages, such as IMDb, where the film starring Simone Baldasseroni and Caterina Ferioli obtained a 5.4 out of 10, as seen in almost 2,000 reviews.

However, where the film has the worst score is on Rotten Tomatoes, registering a 0% from 5 reviews. But contrary to what one might think, on this website the public disapproved of the film with 58%.

What is 'Maker of Tears' about?

The synopsis of 'Tear Maker' begins as follows: “The film takes place within the walls of Grave, the orphanage where Nica and Rigel grew up, and where a legend has always been told: that of the Maker of Tears, a mysterious craftsman, guilty of having forged all the fears and anxieties that inhabit the hearts of men.”

'Maker of Tears' is the most viewed film on Netflix worldwide. Photo: Instagram Netflix Italy

“But at seventeen years old, the time has come for them to leave fairy tales behind and find the courage to accept that force that attracts and repels them at the same time, which is called love,” concludes the review of the film. Netflix.

What is the cast of 'Tear Maker'?

Simone Baldasseroni as Rigel Wilde

Caterina Ferioli as Nica Dover

Sabrina Paravicini as Margaret Stoker

Alessandro Bedetti as Lionel

Roberta Rovelli as Anna Milligan

Orlando Cinque as Norman Milligan

Eco Andriolo as Adeline

Nicky Passarella as Billie

Sveva Romana Candelletta as Miki

Juju Di Domenico as Asia

Stefano Maria Massari as Peter Corrin

Laura Baldi as Dalma

Eugenio Krauss as Dalma's husband

Antonio Ghisleri as Phelps

Aron Tewelde as Mr. Kirill.

