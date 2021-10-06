With a success that has been accelerating almost exponentially in recent years, Esports land at Maker Faire Rome 2021, the technology fair to be held from 8 to 10 October. The 2021 edition, to be held at the Gazometro in Rome, will also be available in the online version, in order to reach even more audiences.

After the news of the recent winners of the Italian Esports Awards, Esports also arrive within the Maker Faire Rome 2021, through two important Italian realities that are added to the many guests. The two teams are MCES and VESTA, who will bring their experiences to this annual event.

According to a recent Gaming & eSport analysis by Cross Border Growth, virtual sports affect 2.7 billion players worldwide, for a value that exceeds 175 billion dollars. This exponential growth was also encouraged by the closure of gyms, sports facilities and stadiums during the lockdown, and also involved the world of video games.

For those who may think that virtual sports do not involve physical activity, just think that many clubs combine computer training with field training, so as to keep your mind and muscles trained. One such company is MCES, with an alchemy that combines professionally supervised lectures with computer courses.

Tommaso Maria Ricci, founder of the Mundial Cup in Rome and COO of MCES Italia, states:

Today the most important sports disciplines are also practiced online, from football to sailing and thanks to esports everyone can get closer to the daily practice of sport. Esport guarantees inclusion and sociality for everyone, even young people with disabilities, and allows to break down all types of barriers as the Italian athletes demonstrated at the Paralympics.

The other reality that will be present is that of VESTA, a hi-tech football team born from the mind of Gian Luca Comandini, technology popularizer and leading expert in blockchain and cryptocurrency, together with a group of entrepreneurs under 30. One of them is Riccardo Carnevale, who thus commented on the project :

We at Vesta Calcio are honored once again this year to take part in the Maker Faire from 8 to 10 October and we are happy to bring our export project together with the partners of MCES Italia. Our project was born a short time ago and we pre-launched it during the last edition of the Maker Faire and it was actually run through the eSerie E championship by the National Amateur League Lazio where we won in the proclub category now we are preparing for the playoffs to go up in eSerie D. We are activating the Fut Competitive on which we have many ambitions and we hope to have a great championship there too for this export season, bringing home great results as in last season.

The demonstration will be held at the Gazometro in Rome from 8 to 10 October 2021, with all the information available directly on the official site.