MakerArt is the section that unites the world of Makers with that of artists. The event, which will be held at the Gazometro in Rome from 8 to 10 October, gives space to a reflection on the use of artificial intelligence and algorithmic systems in daily activities: from navigation to search engines, from advice to text messages, from virtual assistants to its applications towards controversial and even dangerous results, concerning the profiling and classifying the world for a more predictable and controllable version.

The opportunity to address these issues is the exhibition “You and Ai. Through the algorithmic lens“, edited by Irini Mirena Papadimitriou And Valentino Catricalà. Made in collaboration with Onassis Stegi, the exhibition is a project ofEuropean ARTificial Intelligence Lab, co-funded by the Creative europe program of the European Union. This is an investigation around the themes of AI, paying attention to the automatisms that we have unconsciously integrated into the movements of our body and to the social repercussions deriving from the use of social media, digital maps and mobile devices.

Papadimitriou and Catricalà, for this experience, involved a team of international artists. Protagonists of the exhibition Memo Akten, Hiba Ali, Paolo Cirio, Stephanie Dinkins, Jake Elwes, Kyriaki Goni, Alessandro Giannì, Helena Nikonole, Filippo Okapi, Donato Piccolo, Anna Ridler, Jenna Sutela, Nye Thompson, Emilio Vavarella and again the groups Bill Balaskas & Stop LAPD Spying Coalition, Catherine D’Ignazio – Lauren F. Klein – Marcia Diaz Agudelo, Mushon Zer-Aviv – Dan Stavy – Eran Weissenstern, Entangled Others (Sofia Crespo X Feileacan McCormick) and Chromatic Number.

At the same time, in collaboration with Maker Music, the Storm concert, a dialogue between the artist Donato Piccolo and the musical group Garage Gang, composed by Federico Codacci and Edoardo Martucci, well-known musicians of the Roman trap scene. It is a performance where electricity becomes sound and the electron storm melody governed by the human hand.

The external video installation by Daniele Puppi. An eight-meter screen in which the Italian artist has created a site specific installation that will envelop the viewer in a fascinating sensorial experience. Following, Anita Calà (Villam) e Elena Giulia Rossi (Arshake) will launch the call for ideas of the project Game Over-Future C (o) ulture, with the installation of Alessandro Giuggioli (Quinto Sapore), an installation operation that initiates a transdisciplinary project between the most ancient practices of agriculture and the most advanced of technology.