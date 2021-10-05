The transition from a linear economy model to one of circular economy is the key to making possible a growth that respects material and natural resources and to offer a contribution against climate change that the greats of the planet have pledged to stop by 2050.

To practice and encourage circular consumption, promoting the transition from the culture of waste and waste to culture of recycling and reuse, the “Circular Consumption Charter” was born: a contribution of ideas to the great choices that the ecological transition imposes on us, to affirm a more just society and economy. And the contest “MakeITcircular”By Maker Faire Rome 2021 (scheduled from 8 to 10 October) was created precisely to reward the best ideas in line with the principles of the Charter and which favor its dissemination and the involvement of various actors in its implementation.

The contest will revolve around projects that aim to raise awareness of the environmental impacts of products and the industrial processes that generate them, to promote knowledge of the concepts of “circularity” and “environmental footprint” of products and services, to overcome the “disposable” approach , in consumption and production, promoting values ​​of durability, sharing, repair, reuse and reuse of products and material resources and finally to involve consumers in defining the characteristics of “circularity” of products, helping them to become aware that their behavior in the use and post-use phase can influence that characteristic.

Robots, artificial intelligence, prototypes: discovering new technologies at Maker Faire 2021 01 October 2021



There award ceremony it will be held on Friday 8 October at 3.40 pm on the MFR Main Stage and will be visible in streaming on the event website. The winners will be crowned Mara Colla, president of Confconsumatori, Maria Alliney, general secretary Assoutenti, e Teresita Valentini by Eni. The winning project will receive a prize of three thousand euros. There are two special mentions of one thousand euros each. In addition, a special mention will also be assigned in memory of Antonietta Boselli, general secretary of Assoutenti.

NAIP, Max Casacci, The List Representative: the guests of Maker Music 05 October 2021



The contest was promoted by the consumer associations of the National Consumers and Users Council and by Innova Camera, a special company of the Rome Chamber of Commerce, an institution that promotes and organizes the Maker Faire Rome. The project evaluation committee is composed of Michela Cappannelli, climate change strategy and positioning head of adaptation & new issues di Eni, Mara Colla, president of Confconsumatori, Massimiliano Colella, general manager of Innova Camera, Fabio Iraldo, Professor of Sustainability Management at the Sant’Anna School of Advanced Studies, e Davide Zanon, national secretariat of Codes.