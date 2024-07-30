Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines is one of the summer anime that might just steal your broken heart completely, it is a comedy originally released in light novel format, written by Takibi Amamori and illustrated by Imigumuru. A manga adaptation quickly came through the hands of Itachi. The anime is produced by A-1 Pictures.

The light novel collected seven volumes plus a one-shot (short story) installment. The manga, on the other hand, has only published three volumes. The story belongs to the romantic comedy genre and has a lot to offer.

The anime already has a fabulous image and will play a lot with the tones of romance, heartbreak, fantasy and friendship, as well as overcoming, all framed in the intensity and playfulness of adolescence.

The story begins and is structured around the theory that 70% of high school couples break up after starting college. The protagonist of Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines He wonders why he would destabilize himself for something that is more than proven outdated, why he would expose himself to the discomfort of romance, there is no point, he prefers to continue in his light novels learning and feeling through them. However, there is much more to it than that, because the boy also does not have friends, although, at first this does not seem to bother him.

The story begins by focusing on Kazuhiko Nukumizu who is enjoying a light novel, right on his favorite page. —he even knows the structure, having read too many works by that point—when he suddenly experiences an unexpected rejection. More details below.

Everything you need to know about Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines!

What is Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines! about?

Anna Yanami is a popular, pretty and funny girl. At the beginning of the story we see her telling her childhood best friend to go after another friend of both. —who they would meet when they enter high school—, because now the boys are in love. The problem is that Anna also, after insisting to her friend to go after the girl, stays at the restaurant, She drinks from the straw of her crush’s drink and cries inconsolably.

Although Anna doesn’t declare her love directly, she does do so with careless winks, but either way, the boy runs after the woman to whom his heart belongs.

Nukumizu tries to turn a blind eye, however, when they see the straw scene, their eyes meet and they can no longer avoid talking. The girl, in an attempt to stay happy, orders a lot of food that she can’t pay for in the end, so Nukumizu does it. The debt that Anna has with him will make them share time together, in which they will both meet more girls who are rejected by their crushes.

Source: A-1 Pictures

Nukumizu is an expert at recognizing these types of girls, as he has read quite a bit about them, but for the first time, he will grant them the attention of stellar stars, and approach them with the essential label that guides his bond with them: “failed heroines.”

Anna is the one who begins to coincide with several girls who are in the same position and together they try to overcome their heartbreak, Nukumizu will also be genuinely interested in it and we will have a teenage story full of waifus who have “failed” in romance, perhaps also in school, but with a destructive spirit that will show us a dynamic world after the romantic rejection.

The other characters in the cast are Lemon Yakishio who also has a crush on his childhood friend and Chika Komari who is in love with her senpaiHowever, it seems that he is interested in his own childhood friend.

Between romance, longing and desire, the girls show us a whole panorama of what love means in adolescence, but the love of the side that is not reciprocated.

The interesting thing about Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines!

One of the most important things is that it finally focuses on the “defeated” team; after all, anime —stories in general— tend to focus primarily on the main couple trying to build their love story. However, Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines! It aims not only to focus on various failed heroines but also to treat them with humor and a bit of self-improvement therapy.

This way, The girls present us with an original and slightly more human story, but it remains in the comedy and romance genre.so it will connect with you in a quick and sincere way.

The fact that it is a rejected topic has nothing to do with you, And girls will remind us that, despite being kind, funny and cute, they just don’t fit in with their friends. However, if they stay true to themselves, something fresh and liberating is sure to await them.

Source: A-1 Pictures

Source: A-1 Pictures

Source: A-1 Pictures

The cast will grow and live new adventures, you can’t miss it, it’s as complex as it is fun!

Reasons to watch A-1 Pictures’ series: about Makoto Shinkai, the director of Your Name and Suzume, and his opinion of Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines!

Makoto Shinkai’s films are a gem, from the animation to his stories permeated by mysterious folklore and fantasy, both extremely impressive – let’s remember that the director’s work has formed its own spatial-narrative ecosystem.

However, that’s not all they are, they also They have a lot of humor and hints at eroticism and just these two aspects serve to reflect a little on the history of Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines!

In fact, in an interview with Makoto Shinkai, recognized aspects of scenes in Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines! which propose and dig deeper, he pointed out especially about fetishism and eroticismlanding on the straw scene, when Anna drinks from it, which her crush has bitten, the moment causes strangeness, breaks our hearts and allows us to see glimpses of the girl’s misery.

Makoto Shinkai commented that it reminded him of his own scene and stressed that he appreciates the delicate approach to these very important aspects of the idea of ​​romance and love that work naturally with eroticism and fetishism. So, what happened in Suzume no Tojimari? Of course, the moment when Suzume sits on Souta turned into a chair! It was intense! You can’t deny it.

However, the eroticism and fetishism of this pair of scenes is very different, for example, from the moment when Nukumizu is locked up and almost suffers heatstroke next to Lemon.

Creating this type of scene—the straw scene and the chair scene—implies a sophisticated balance between laughter, desire, and the subtlety of emotions. It is a very interesting question of seduction, and although Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines! It is not full of them, it has delicate tints at times and they are appreciable.

