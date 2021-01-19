While many work for their audience, there are still a large number of streamers who prefer to remain anonymous, directly avoiding the use of webcams or simply joining the recent trend of Vtubers. However, in all of them there are still an essential common factor: voice. And it is that the microphones for streamers have already become one of the most important elements within these setups.

It is for this reason that more and more Gaming accessory brands such as Trust GTX, have begun to expand their commitment to these peripherals, allowing any user to record, broadcast live, or simply communicate in their games with total freedom and quality.

Starting with its entry-level range, the microphone Trust GXT 232 Mantis It is presented as a microphone designed to offer comfort to those users who are starting in the world of streaming on platforms such as YouTube or Twitch. With connectivity geared towards PC use, we will have a USB adapter to transmit digital audio under higher quality and without distortion. It is currently the most economical model offered by the brand, with a tremendously reduced price of just 39.90 euros.

On the other hand, designed for PC, PS4 and PS5 players, we find the Trust GXT 242 Lance, slightly more focused on those who are starting in the world of podcasting, with great possibilities also within gaming. Thanks to its USB for streaming, with a tripod and high-precision cardioid recording pattern, we can record all kinds of game content, voice-overs and even music, while maintaining high quality under a still moderate investment.

With a special clamp design to prevent any vibration to your mount and get a stable microphone recording Trust GXT 252+ Issue Plus Features a cardioid recording pattern that enables high-precision recording and clear sound without background noise, as it records most sounds from the front of the microphone and omits other outside noises for a clearer, more defined sound . It also includes a large double screen filter to obtain professional recordings and thus avoid over-editing. It has a special design to prevent any external vibration from reaching the microphone due to its mounting clamp and achieve stable recording.

Although if you prefer a desktop stand design the microphone Trust GXT 258 Fyru It is designed to help you in the live shows of any online platform to make recordings in a professional way. Its four cardioid, bi-directional, stereo and omni recording patterns help boost performance and sound clarity. In addition, it has two-way and omnidirectional recording options that allow you to record more voices, as well as capture the surround sounds.

Increasing the level we reach the Trust GXT 256 Exxo, specially designed for voice recording, as it has a cardioid recording pattern that guarantees high quality by isolating the voice and minimizing background noise. Its “plug and play” USB connection gives it high accessibility, since it allows full use of its functionalities just by connecting it to any computer. In addition, thanks to the zero-latency headphone monitoring port that it includes, we can also listen to what is being recorded in real time. Finally, it highlights its exclusive design with configurable LED lighting, and a frame with a shock absorbing effect that neutralizes surface tremors to maintain a noise-free recording.

Finally, topping off this wide range of microphones for streamers, we find the Trust GXT 259 Rudox. Designed specifically with the needs of content creators in mind, it generates warm, rich and clear audio, reinforced by the presence of a reflection shield that is placed behind the microphone to reduce unwanted echoes and sounds background, along with a high-quality shock-absorbing mount.

Its cardioid audio pattern makes it more sensitive to sounds coming through the front and side. In addition, it has several buttons to speed up access to the mute management, the volume of the headphones, and a direct mix control between the microphone and the PC to have total control over the audio recordings.