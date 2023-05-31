Criticized for the success of the right in the last administrative elections, Elly Schlein broke the silence on Instagram and in a direct response to those who attributed the electoral defeat to her recent inauguration as leader of the Nazarene. “Change is not a gala dinner. Make yourself comfortable, we have a long job to do. We don’t stop. We have to rebuild a perspective giving hope to the country. Let’s do it while holding a punch ”, said the dem secretary.

“Let them come to parliament to report what they want to do on the Pnrr – he added – the government is slowing down implementation, putting municipalities in difficulty and risking making us lose an historic opportunity. We cannot accept funds being misappropriated for intended purposes going in another direction. Removing funds from the nests to put them on the production of armaments is not acceptable for us, the Democratic Party has presented amendments to the European Parliament on this issue”.

The leader of the Democratic Party also expressed herself on the war in Ukraine: “We have two firm points: we have no doubts about full support for Ukraine with any means necessary for defence, just as we are in favor of the advancement of a common European defence” . Among the topics that hold the limelight in current politics on which Schlein has also spoken out is the flood in Emilia-Romagna: “We are still waiting for the appointment of the commissioner. We need those who know the territories and different choices could not be understood if not dictated by business or political interests. Let the government hurry up.”