Even if you have scraped together the pennies to pay for a Purosangue, you still have to look at Ferrari in the hope that you can buy one at all. And then it will also be sold out for the next two years. You don’t care about the V12, but you want to impress the neighbors? Then buy some Ferrari logos on AliExpress and go for this new Toyota Crown Sport.

Ahead: if you look even a little closely, you will soon see that this is not a real Ferrari Purosangue. And otherwise the sound of the four-cylinder with a CVT automatic transmission will betray you. Before you bump to the dealer: the Crown Sport is not coming to the Netherlands. However, it will be available in ’40 countries and regions’, so you will have to import one yourself.

By the way, the name Crown is not new. Since 1955 it is the name of a luxury sedan. Now it will be a family of four models. In addition to this Crown Sport, Toyota will introduce three other Crowns in Japan: the Crossover (brown in the gallery), the Estate (yellow) and the Sedan (grey). They also all carry the Crown logo on the nose instead of the Toyota logo

The Other Crowns

The models from the Crown family will therefore not get a crazy V12 or even a V6, but a 2.5-liter four-cylinder with hybrid technology. The new cars were already announced last year, but today Toyota announced that they want to start supplying the Sport as a hybrid in the fall. The plug-in hybrid will come in winter. Prices are not yet known.