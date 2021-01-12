Razer is a brand recognized for its experience in the design of peripherals for Pc, but if we must acknowledge something, it is that he knows how to adapt to market needs.

A few months ago we showed you that they already had their own line of face masks ready, although this model would be distributed to people who needed them. Fortunately, they already showed a commercial design.

Within the framework of CES 2021, Razer presented Project Hazel, a mask model that you can combine with your PC Gamer to perfection and that will also keep you protected from covid-19 and other diseases..

If you thought that the best thing you could use to protect yourself from disease was a face mask with a Naruto, you are wrong, since now you can use a technological device that will keep you safe.

Is about Project Hazel, a mask presented by Razer in the framework of CES 2021, and whose characteristics will leave you fascinated, not only by its functionality, but by how it looks.

The first thing that catches your eye is its transparent design, which will allow those around you to continue seeing your expressions, and if this was not enough, it also has internal lighting that is activated in dark environments.

Project Hazel It is made with N95 medical grade protection and uses removable and rechargeable active fans Smart Pods, which give a long life to the mask and provide a filtration of 95% of particles in the air.

These fans can be disinfected inside a UV box that will also fully recharge them in a short period of time.

The kit disinfects the mask.

Razer included a microphone and colored lights

Mask Project HazelIn addition to protecting you, it also seeks to make your social interactions effective, so it included a microphone and an amplifier that will give clarity to your voice when you speak.

Finally, and as an extra detail for lovers of PC Gaming, has two lighting zones Razer Chroma RGB customizable, with which you can show lights in more than 16.8 million colors.

There will be two models available.

Not everything is mask, there is also a powerful gamer chair

If you are one of the gamers who enjoy having a complete entertainment system, Razer also presented his Project Brooklyn, an ergonomic gamer chair that does much more than just give you comfort.

This accessory incorporates a 60-inch screen with which you will enjoy an immersive experience, and if that was not enough, it also has tactile feedback in the seat.

A true dream for every gamer.

To give users more convenience, Razer incorporated 4D armrests that hide adjustable tables, ideal for placing a mouse and keyboard.

If you want to keep an eye on these two devices, keep an eye on the networks of Razer, and by the way save money, because they will not be cheap.

We recommend you:

Source.



