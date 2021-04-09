The residents of the neighborhood of Brickell, on Miami, they are getting used to seeing small six-wheelers driving the streets alone. They are robots with a determined mission: they climb stairs, climb ramps, stop at traffic lights and dodge pedestrians to reach their goal. What are they?

It is about the first robots of food delivery that operate in the city and are the visible face of a new business sustained in the always current value of the proximity”.

The “start-up” Reef Technologies, Based in Miami, created in 2014 and already included in the category of “unicorn”, as those valued at more than a billion dollars are known, it is developing a concept that it defines as “neighborhood within the neighborhood”.

Specialized media have reported that in 2021 Reef has received $ 700 million investment of SoftBank and Mubadala Corp. for their project to convert thousands of parking lots acquired in the US into “neighborhood hubs”, where a series of services are concentrated for people who live nearby.

“It is about creating an ecosystem to be closer to customers and to be able to bring them products that normally other types of systems could not carry,” says Alex Meléndez, general manager of Neighborhood at Reef Technologies.

Proximity as a business base

In one part of the parking lot, which continues to function as such with a fixed price of 10 dollars, there are several food trucks where dishes from eleven well-known restaurant brands that already have contracts with Reef are prepared.

When a person from the Brickell area places an order for food from one of the brands present in the Reef operations center through platforms such as UberEats, Postmates, DoorDash or GrubHub, the order is prepared there and the robots are the ones that they transport it to the customer.

The robots, built by the also “start-up” Cartken, they only carry orders in a radius of half a mile (about 800 meters), explains the manager of Reef.

People order food through UberEats and the robot takes it away. Photo: EFE

This allows you to deliver an order in a maximum of half an hour and it reduces Reef’s operating cost by 47%, a saving that the company transfers in discounts to customers, says Meléndez, who is of Puerto Rican and Ecuadorian origin and previously worked at Amazon.

Matt Lindenberger, Reef’s chief technology officer, said in a corporate statement that the growing demand for restaurant food delivery, which has helped many escape ruin during the pandemic, “has created a bottleneck during peak meal times that slows down efficiency. “

The robots, which are autonomous and have cameras and sensorsThey are shaped like a drawer or casket with wheels with a lid that, once closed, can only be opened with the numerical code that is provided to the customer who is going to receive the order.

When they arrive at the address they wait outside while the recipients receive a text message for them to come out to pick up the order. Once their mission is accomplished, they return to the “hub”, even overcoming obstacles such as stairs and ramps.

The covid and the delivery boom

Meléndez highlights that the covid-19 pandemic has been in a certain way “an advantage” for the success of this project.

“Nobody touches your food, only the person who makes it with gloves and all the security measures. Inside the robot the food goes in sealed bags,” he explains.

The covid-19 pandemic has been in a certain way “an advantage” for the success of this project. Photo: EFE

For pedestrians to see these emuls from RD2D or “arturito”, the famous robot from “Star Wars”, cross the streets and stop at traffic lights it is still surprising.

If the project, as Reef intends, scales and reaches neighboring Broward County (southeastern Florida), New York, Austin (Texas) and Los Angeles and eventually abroad, Reef’s delivery robots will become much more popular.

Meléndez points out that in a few months they hope to open more than 100 stores like the one in Miami, which, in addition to sushi, hamburgers, pasta, waffles with chicken and ice cream from its eleven brands, also offers liquor, wines and basic products such as milk, eggs or coffee for residents who cannot or want to go to the supermarket .

The manager explains that they intend to add more brands to the offer of the “neighborhood hubs” and not only the gastronomic sector, but also shops and other businesses related to health.

A twist on the neighborhood store

The idea is to have everything close by to be able to take it to the neighbors in the shortest possible time.

It’s a twist on the old-fashioned neighborhood stores that abound in Europe and Latin America, but disappeared years ago from most neighborhoods in the United States.

The idea is to have everything close by to be able to take it to the neighbors in the shortest possible time. Photo: EFE

Meléndez emphasizes that, in addition, it allows families to interact with other neighbors since they can also go to the parking lot to enjoy the food ordered at tables placed for it in the area where the children are. “food trucks”.

Right next door, Cartken robots are parked waiting for new orders. They “have been designed to deliver small orders over short distances in a more efficient way while helping to reduce traffic congestion and traffic jams. contamination, “says a company statement.

Some will also say that, as if this were not enough, to the robots do not tip.

The author is a journalist for EFE

ap