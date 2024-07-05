He is half the age of Alonso or Hamilton and next season he will race with them. Or rather, against them. Oliver Bearman now has a nice contract as an F1 driver in his pocket thanks to Haas and gives us the image of a wonderful, modern F1, because it is capable of perfectly mixing the class of the old lions with that of the young, which makes legendary world champions race with total rookies. But without indulging in nostalgia or complacency: the old lions are not toothless and chicks have eagle claws. They race and fight on equal terms.

And in a world where everyone remains glued like mussels to their armchair, the make way for the young that F1 shouts has a melodious sound. On the other hand, Oliver Bearman, a star of the social world, to get to sign a multi-year contract with Haas, has done extraordinary things: a junior driver of the Ferrari driver academy, he impressed the world of Formula 1 when he replaced, at the last minute, the ill Carlos Sainz at Ferrari in Saudi Arabia. The British – he is 18 years and a few days old – obtained a sensational seventh place on his debut.

But, first, “Ollie”, from karts to single-seater races, immediately made himself noticed: he was the first driver to win in two categories in the same year (Italian and Asian Formula 4). Now he is involved in F2 with the Prema team (with which Charles Leclerc and Pierre Gasly have also raced in the past) and last weekend, in Austria, he obtained his first victory of the season and the fourth of his career in the sprint race. A boy prodigy. Only someone like that, without ever having participated in a race with a F1 on a circuit that is almost yet to be discovered, could take home eight points. If this is the future of F1, we are safe. Make way for the youngsters.