M.illennials and the previous generations don’t have to fool themselves: Generation Z has gone through a tough school when it comes to look, with step-by-step YouTube tutorials and Instagram videos from influencers who have made up for years. Of course, not everyone born between 1997 and 2012 should be lumped together – to stay halfway on the topic. This generation may even include an above-average number of people who consciously refrain from shopping trips and want to look that way. But others still value elaborate make-up. The eyebrows are on fleek, contours are no longer something genetically given, but can be optically tinted into the face, for example with the Mineral Baked Bronzer from Il Makiage (center right).

Jennifer Wiebking Editor in the “Life” section of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

The complexion in general, a science in itself: highlighter (Il Makiage, bottom left), masking cream such as the Airbrush Concealer from Hourglass (top right and bottom right outer), foundation (Il Makiage, center left and bottom right) and BB stick (Erborian, above). Many of these brands are not much older than their regular customers. Hourglass and Erborian, for example, were born in 2004 and 2007. And Il Makiage has only been available in Germany last year. This is reminiscent of Nars and Mac, two millennial brands that you had to bring back from New York or London for a long time before Douglas finally added them to the range.

Of course, the make-up preferences of the younger generation are not just glossed over. One can already ask: what exactly needs to be hidden with the help of concealer? Do you need the delicate glow of a highlighter product for your own appreciation? On the other hand, Generation Z make-up tools are a huge opportunity for all older people. You could finally achieve what is considered the Holy Grail of Beauty: feeling younger.